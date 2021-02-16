UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif’s Passport Will Expire Tonight

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:52 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says that the government will not renew passport of Nawaz Sharif as emergency travel document will be issued for his return to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport would expire tonight, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rashid made it clear that Nawaz Sharif’s passport would not be renewed as the government would issue an emergency travel document on his request for returning back to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight. But the government is not going to renew his passport and will issue an emergency travel document on his request to return back to Pakistan,” said Sheikh Rashid.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Names had been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018.

Their names were put on the no-fly list on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said if the former premier desires to return to Pakistan, he could be issued emergency travel document within 72 hours but he has made no such request as yet.

He said neither has PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif requested the government for removal of her name from the ECL nor the government has asked her to file an application thereof.

Commenting on presidential reference on the Senate election, the interior minister said the Supreme Court was going to hand an important decision on the matter. The top court would decide whether the elections would be held through open or secret balloting.

