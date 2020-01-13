Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

People make funny comments on his picture at some London café, terming the place “intensive care unit of any hospital”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) The picture of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has gone viral on social media—wherein he was shown sitting and enjoying gossip with Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hussain Nawaz and other party leaders at a café somewhere in London here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Science Fawad Ch shared the picture of Nawaz Sharif and wrote that: These are the moments of meeting held at ICU of a London based hospital—where treatment of “Khao-Peyo-bewamari” is continued with complete focus and all the patients are feeling better,”.

Another user humorously said that it was an ICU where the patients were in critical condition in an hospital. “How do you see them?,” she wrote.

Last week former Afghan President Hamid Karazai met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at London flats where the sources said that he asked him to support JUI-F rally against PTI government. However, Shehbaz Sharif said that Karazi was there to inquire after ailing Nawaz Sharif.