Nawaz Sharif's Platelets Count Surges To 28,000

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:55 PM

Nawaz Sharif's platelets count surges to 28,000

The platelets count of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday again surged to 28,000, Services Hospital sources confirmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The platelets count of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday again surged to 28,000, Services Hospital sources confirmed.

The special medical board, headed by Dr Mehmood Ayaz, suggested that Nawaz Sharif should not have undergone angiography due to low level of his platelets, while his heart medicines had also been stopped. The board also suggested some more medical tests of the ailing ex-prime minister.

The sources said the board was also not satisfied with the results of medical reports of patient's kidneys. They also explained that keeping in view his sugar level and blood pressure, Nawaz Sharif had never been given any steroid to increase his platelets speedily.

Nawaz Sharif had expressed his satisfaction over the medical board and he wanted to continue his medical treatment at the Services Hospital, while Maryum Nawaz Sharif was also taking care of her father at the hospital.

