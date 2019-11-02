UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif's Platelets Dropping Again, Personal Physician Of Ex-PM Reveals

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:02 PM

Nawaz Sharif's platelets dropping again, personal physician of ex-PM reveals

Dr. Adnan Khan says Nawaz Sharif's condition is critical and he is fighting for his life.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) After the doctors tried to reduce the steroids being offered to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his platelets level is still not under control and they have started dropping again, Dr. Adnan Khan said.

Dr. Adnan Khan, who is personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that Nawaz Sharif's health was still critical because his platelets had been dropping again. He said the doctors tried to reduce the steroids being given to the former prime minister but unfortunatley that resulted in dropping of his platelet counts.

Dr. Adhan said that why the platelets are dropping must be established without any delay.

He made these revelations about Nawaz Sharif's health on twitter. '

Dr. Adnan said that a very delicate balance had to be maintained between coagulation and anti-coagulation to sustain fragile unstable health status.

He said Nawaz Sharif was in critical condition and he was fighting for his life.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif secured bail from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court on medical grounds and was currently admitted to Services Hospital where a special team of doctors was treating him.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Twitter May Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

Court extends till Nov 16 judicial remand of Rana ..

15 minutes ago

Burnt coaches of Tezgam inferno to be repaired aft ..

7 minutes ago

McIlroy 'not thinking' of Koepka after taking Shan ..

7 minutes ago

Another train inferno victim dies in Multan

13 minutes ago

Chairperson HRCP calls for proper implementation o ..

13 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.