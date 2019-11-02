(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) After the doctors tried to reduce the steroids being offered to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his platelets level is still not under control and they have started dropping again, Dr. Adnan Khan said.

Dr. Adnan Khan, who is personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that Nawaz Sharif's health was still critical because his platelets had been dropping again. He said the doctors tried to reduce the steroids being given to the former prime minister but unfortunatley that resulted in dropping of his platelet counts.

Dr. Adhan said that why the platelets are dropping must be established without any delay.

He made these revelations about Nawaz Sharif's health on twitter. '

Dr. Adnan said that a very delicate balance had to be maintained between coagulation and anti-coagulation to sustain fragile unstable health status.

He said Nawaz Sharif was in critical condition and he was fighting for his life.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif secured bail from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court on medical grounds and was currently admitted to Services Hospital where a special team of doctors was treating him.