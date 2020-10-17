Nawaz Sharif’s political career ends, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister says Nawaz Sharif has become second Altaf Hussain and his fate will be the same.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif’s political career came to an end as he became second Altaf of Altaf Hussain.

“Now his political funeral will arrive in Pakistan one day as his political career has come an end,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the fate of Nawaz Sharif would be the same that was of Altaf Hussain.

“The war drum has been beaten now,” said the Railways Minister.

He stated that all opposition parties failed in their first show in Gujranwala.

“This is the area from where PML-N was elected but they failed to bring the people,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He reiterated that PML-N would divide very soon and there would be two separate groups “N-League” and “Sheen-League”.

“I stood by my words that there will be division in PML-N. Sheen-League will come out of Noon-League,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He also rejected the narrative of Nawaz Sharif against state institutions, saying that “Pakistan Army is Pakistan,”.

“It is very unfortunate that he has started attacking Pakistan Army and started speaking the language of the enemies,” he added.

“It will not be tolerated at any cost,” said the Railways Minister.