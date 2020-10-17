UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif’s Political Career Ends, Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s political career ends, says Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister says Nawaz Sharif has become second Altaf Hussain and his fate will be the same.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif’s political career came to an end as he became second Altaf of Altaf Hussain.

“Now his political funeral will arrive in Pakistan one day as his political career has come an end,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the fate of Nawaz Sharif would be the same that was of Altaf Hussain.

“The war drum has been beaten now,” said the Railways Minister.

He stated that all opposition parties failed in their first show in Gujranwala.

“This is the area from where PML-N was elected but they failed to bring the people,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He reiterated that PML-N would divide very soon and there would be two separate groups “N-League” and “Sheen-League”.

“I stood by my words that there will be division in PML-N. Sheen-League will come out of Noon-League,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He also rejected the narrative of Nawaz Sharif against state institutions, saying that “Pakistan Army is Pakistan,”.

“It is very unfortunate that he has started attacking Pakistan Army and started speaking the language of the enemies,” he added.

“It will not be tolerated at any cost,” said the Railways Minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Army Altaf Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gujranwala Same All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

One confirmed, 707 suspected dengue cases reported ..

4 minutes ago

Sohaib, Aamer secure semifinal spot for Southern P ..

4 minutes ago

641 new Coronavirus cases reported; 13 deaths in p ..

4 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Second XI teams begins on ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns SEWGA to practice competenci ..

20 minutes ago

Russia to Respond to EU's Navalny Sanctions, May T ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.