ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI never believed in doing politics on humanitarian issues adding that return of Nawaz Sharif would be in the best interests of the country, law and even for his own political future.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was granted permission by the court to leave for abroad which was endorsed by the Cabinet. Now, there is general impression among the people that he had not conducted his medical check up so far, he expressed and added that the government would take measures to bring the real picture before the people.

In an exclusive interview to a private news channel on Sunday night, the Governor said, the government has justification to ask questions about it as the 220 million people of the country are eagerly want to know about the facts behind the scene after nine month prolonged stay of Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) believed that corruption had inflicted great loss to the national economy by collapsing almost all the institutions.

Therefore, the government was fearlessly following 'accountability for all' policy and its transparency was demonstrated during past few months, he added.

To a question about any deal of Nawaz Sharif, he replied that he had no such information about it.