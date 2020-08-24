UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif's Return In Best Interest Of Even His Own Political Future: Ch Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Nawaz Sharif's return in best interest of even his own political future: Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI never believed in doing politics on humanitarian issues adding that return of Nawaz Sharif would be in the best interests of the country, law and even for his own political future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI never believed in doing politics on humanitarian issues adding that return of Nawaz Sharif would be in the best interests of the country, law and even for his own political future.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was granted permission by the court to leave for abroad which was endorsed by the Cabinet. Now, there is general impression among the people that he had not conducted his medical check up so far, he expressed and added that the government would take measures to bring the real picture before the people.

In an exclusive interview to a private news channel on Sunday night, the Governor said, the government has justification to ask questions about it as the 220 million people of the country are eagerly want to know about the facts behind the scene after nine month prolonged stay of Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) believed that corruption had inflicted great loss to the national economy by collapsing almost all the institutions.

Therefore, the government was fearlessly following 'accountability for all' policy and its transparency was demonstrated during past few months, he added.

To a question about any deal of Nawaz Sharif, he replied that he had no such information about it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Sunday All Government Cabinet Best Million Court

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah orders certain commercial ..

9 minutes ago

KPK to import 150,000 tons wheat to end shortage o ..

28 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Body Talks Suspended as 3 De ..

2 minutes ago

Over 27,000 govt employees bearing brunt of rented ..

2 minutes ago

ATC seeks respondents comments on blasphemy accuse ..

2 minutes ago

“All possible channels to be used to bring back ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.