Nawaz Sharif's Secret Meetings With Enemies Exposes His Real Face: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the three secret meetings of Nawaz Sharif with enemies of the country in a week has exposed his real face.

The meeting with Mohib Hamdullah was planned off-camera as an Indian personality was also present in the first part of the meeting, Shahbaz Gul tweeted.

After the departure of Indian personality, some pictures were taken as Mohib Hamdullah was eager to make and get published the pictures, he said.

Mohib by getting published the pictures and news, exposed Nawaz Sharif, Gill said.

After this episode, no one would vote for Nawaz Sharif in Kashmir or in any part of Pakistan, he said and added that Nawaz Sharif who was trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance, had made an unforgivable mistake.

The most secret meeting of the three took place with an Indian government official at an restaurant near Chelsea old town hall in Chelsea area of London, Shahbaz informed.

Nawaz Sharif would have to give account of the conspiracy against Pakistanto masses, Shahbaz Gill added.

More Stories From Pakistan

