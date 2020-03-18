UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif’s Some Steps Caused Damage To Pakistan: Dr. Abdul Basit

Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:29 PM

Former ambassador to India Dr.Abdul Basit says that Nawaz Sharif had approach to build relation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in private equation and had friendship with Jindal

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) Former Ambassador to India Dr. Abdul Basit said that Nawaz Sharif took such steps which caused damage in the past and would cause damage to the country in future.

He said that Sharif family had business there in India and Salman Shehbaz—the nephew of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif—used to call him at least for once in month for visas.

“Nawaz Sharif had an approach to make personal equation with Indian PM Modi. However, I didn’t like his approach towards Kashmir. We had a policy to remain in touch with Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership,” said Dr. Abdul Basit.

He pointed out that Sharif family had a sugar mills in India. “Salman used to call me at least for once in every month for visas,” said Dr. Basit, adding that he used to ask him to follow the procedure.

“Sajan Jindal was a close friend and Nawaz Sharif wanted him to invest in coal industry,” he further said. Nawaz Sharif did some steps which perhaps were not in the interests of the state as some people were booked

He also mentioned Dawn leaks and added that Nawaz Sharif took some such steps which caused damage to the country and would cause further damage in coming days.

Two days back, former Foreign Office Spokesperson Tasneem Aslam said that Nawaz Sharif and his family perhaps had business interests in India. She claimed that Nawaz Sharif instructed foreign office not to speak much about India and Indian Spy Kalbhushan Jadhav.

Some analysts say that these interviews were intentionally made viral to damage Nawaz Sharif and his party on political grounds. However, no response came yet from Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family in this regard.

