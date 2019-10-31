(@fidahassanain)

Asma Nawaz, a senior journalist claimed, wants to come back to Pakistan but not coming due to fear of arrest.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son in law Ali Dar has entered into second marraige despite that Asma Nawaz, a senior journalist claimed.

Arif Nizami, who broke several stories including the marriage of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan with Reham Khan and later about thier breakup, has come up with another news. He claimed that Ali Dar, the son of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who previously got married with Asma Nawaz has married again.

However, the journalist did not disclose the name of the woman with whom Ali Dar recently married.

After this new development, Asma Nawaz wanted to come back to Pakistan but the family members asked her not take this risk as she might be arrested over her arrival.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is admitted to Services Hospital where a special team of doctors is providing him treatment. According to the reports, international medical experts would be consulted now about the health of Nawaz Sharif as platelets issue was not getting under control. The medical board expressed concerns as to why his platelets level is not increassing.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif the sister of Asma Nawaz is in jail in Chaudhary Sugar mills case.