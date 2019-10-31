UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif's Son-in-law Marries Another Woman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law marries another woman

Asma Nawaz, a senior journalist claimed, wants to come back to Pakistan but not coming due to fear of arrest.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son in law Ali Dar has entered into second marraige despite that Asma Nawaz, a senior journalist claimed.

Arif Nizami, who broke several stories including the marriage of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan with Reham Khan and later about thier breakup, has come up with another news. He claimed that Ali Dar, the son of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who previously got married with Asma Nawaz has married again.

However, the journalist did not disclose the name of the woman with whom Ali Dar recently married.

After this new development, Asma Nawaz wanted to come back to Pakistan but the family members asked her not take this risk as she might be arrested over her arrival.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is admitted to Services Hospital where a special team of doctors is providing him treatment. According to the reports, international medical experts would be consulted now about the health of Nawaz Sharif as platelets issue was not getting under control. The medical board expressed concerns as to why his platelets level is not increassing.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif the sister of Asma Nawaz is in jail in Chaudhary Sugar mills case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Ishaq Dar Reham Khan Marriage Married Women Family

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOK, a grave violation of in ..

8 minutes ago

Paint companies told to print manufacturing, expir ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Aut ..

21 minutes ago

Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab govt approves development schemes

8 minutes ago

Police counters at hospitals providing help to fam ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.