UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif's Speech, A Indian Script : Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

Nawaz Sharif's speech, a Indian script : Farrukh Habib

PTI leader and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib said that the speech of Nawaz Sharif at the Opposition rally was an Indian script which was given extraordinary importance and coverage by Indian media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :PTI leader and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib said that the speech of Nawaz Sharif at the Opposition rally was an Indian script which was given extraordinary importance and coverage by Indian media.

He said that there was no difference between Altaf Hussain and Nawaz Sharif for their common anti-state political agenda and added, it was not far when patriotic workers of PML-N would leave their party against anti-state narrative of its leadership.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif's political career was full of confrontations with military leaderships and his new narration was aimed to bring back the era of political corruption.

Now, he was fighting information warfare as part of 5th Generation War against the country, he said and added that Nawaz was brought to his present stage of political bankruptcy by his daughter and both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would soon meet same fate of political and social isolation.

The people of Pakistan would decide the fate of PML-N leaders and there was no political future of PML-N in sight, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Altaf Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority celebrates &#039;Int ..

21 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns India for killing ..

2 minutes ago

A high school teacher dies of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

PDM's Gujranwala public meeting unimpressive: Poli ..

2 minutes ago

Chechen accused in France beheading no longer had ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.