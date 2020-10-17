PTI leader and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib said that the speech of Nawaz Sharif at the Opposition rally was an Indian script which was given extraordinary importance and coverage by Indian media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :PTI leader and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib said that the speech of Nawaz Sharif at the Opposition rally was an Indian script which was given extraordinary importance and coverage by Indian media.

He said that there was no difference between Altaf Hussain and Nawaz Sharif for their common anti-state political agenda and added, it was not far when patriotic workers of PML-N would leave their party against anti-state narrative of its leadership.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif's political career was full of confrontations with military leaderships and his new narration was aimed to bring back the era of political corruption.

Now, he was fighting information warfare as part of 5th Generation War against the country, he said and added that Nawaz was brought to his present stage of political bankruptcy by his daughter and both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would soon meet same fate of political and social isolation.

The people of Pakistan would decide the fate of PML-N leaders and there was no political future of PML-N in sight, he expressed.