ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, on Sunday said speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in All Parties Conferences (APC) via video link was highly inappropriate and illogical.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Nawaz Sharif was advised to first face the cases against him, while he should first give his money trail and receipts to the institutions and then blame others.

He further said if there was rigging in the 2018 elections, they should have filed a case in the election commission, not just politicize on hollow and baseless allegations.