Nawaz Sharif’s Statement About Military Leadership Was Shocking, Says Bilawal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s statement about military leadership was shocking, says Bilawal

The PPP Chairman says they  avoid to make such statements in public gatherings, hoping that Nawaz Sharif will bring evidence in support of what he had said in PDM’s rally held Gujranwala last month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said former Prime Minister Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech about military leadership just left him in shock.

Bilawal Bhutto said it was former prime minister’s personal prerogative but it was shocking for him.

He expressed these views during an interview to BBC urdu on Friday.

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif targeted Pakistan Army and the top officials in his speech during his speech at Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Gujranwala last month.

“We do not make such statements in public gatherings,” said Bilawal during his interview, hoping that Nawaz Sharif would bring evidence in support of what he had said in the gathering.

“We just don’t talk this way in pubic gatherings. No one could be blamed or hed responsible to bring Imran Khan into power,” he added.

(More to Come)

