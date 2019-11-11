UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif's Ticket To London Canceled

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London has been canceled as his name is not excluded from the Exit Control List (ECL) till yet.Interior ministry has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove name of Nawaz Sharif from the ECL

Upon it NAB had sought medical reports of Nawaz Sharif through a written letter to interior ministry on Saturday but due to non-availability of Chairman NAB his name was not removed from the ECL.Government medical board has made a recommendation to send Nawaz Sharif aborad immediately for medical treatment.Now Ex-PM is expected to fly London within one or two days.

