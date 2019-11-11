Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London has been canceled as his name is not excluded from the Exit Control List (ECL) till yet.Interior ministry has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove name of Nawaz Sharif from the ECL

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London has been canceled as his name is not excluded from the Exit Control List (ECL) till yet.Interior ministry has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove name of Nawaz Sharif from the ECL.

Upon it NAB had sought medical reports of Nawaz Sharif through a written letter to interior ministry on Saturday but due to non-availability of Chairman NAB his name was not removed from the ECL.Government medical board has made a recommendation to send Nawaz Sharif aborad immediately for medical treatment.Now Ex-PM is expected to fly London within one or two days.