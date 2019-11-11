UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif's Ticket To London Cancelled

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:39 AM

Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London cancelled

The sources said Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif's persosnal physician Dr. Adnan Khan were also due to leave for London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's departure to London delayed again after his ticket was cancelled owing to his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Nawaz Sharif, according to the sources, was scheduled to travel UK on Qatar Airways flight QR629 today.

But, his ticket was canceled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECLd).


They said that Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan were also due to leave Pakistan along with the ex-PM.

They further told that arrangements for best medical treatment for Nawaz Sharif have been completed at Harley Street Clinic in London by his son Hussain Nawaz.

