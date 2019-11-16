UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif's Travel Abroad: AGP Says Govt Will Implement Court Order

1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:39 PM

Nawaz Sharif's travel abroad: AGP says govt will implement court order

Babar Awan says PTI's government has accepted court's order and will not file any appeal against it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) The country's top law officer has said that the court has given an interim order regarding four-week time for treatment of Nawaz Sharif in London, as the final hearinig will be held in January, 2020.

Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan said the recent decision is not a final decision and said that it was purely on humanitarian grounds. He said the court would decide whether a convicted person could be sent or not.

Anwar Mansoor Khan said that the government would comply with the court's orders.

"It is a decision on humanitarian grounds and is temporary," said the top law officer of the country. He said: "the court will decide in January whether such inmate could be sent abroad or not,".

PTI's leader Babar Awan said that the government accepted the court decision and no appeal would be filed against it.

"This is decision based on humanitarian grounds, government accepts it and no appeal will be filed against it," said Babar Awan.

Earlier, a LHC division bench set aside the Federal government's condition of indemnity bond for former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and allowed him four-week time for medical treatment in London. PML-N's President Shehbaz Sharif against government's condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz sharif to go to London for medical treatment.

The court directed the federal government to remove the name of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from Exit Control List (ECL).

"A big victory for PML-N workers," said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

There was jubilent among the PML-N workers. Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the N-league were present there at the premises of the court.

