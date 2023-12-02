Nawaz, Shehbaz chair first parliamentary board meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif presided over the party's first parliamentary board meeting held at the party secretariat 180-H Model Town Lahore.

The meeting will decide on selection of party tickets and candidates for national, provincial and specific seats. Decisions regarding Sargodha division will be taken during the current session of the parliamentary board meeting.

The meeting commenced with Fatiha and prayers for senior parliamentarians Begum Najma Hameed and Mushahidullah Khan.

Senior PML-N leaders including Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed and others attending the meeting.

The PML-N has entered a crucial phase in which a series of crucial parliamentary meetings will take place across various divisions and provinces for the selection of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

The first meeting took place in the provincial capital. In the second meeting to be held on 3rd December, the focus will shift to Rawalpindi division, then on 6th December to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hazara and Malakand divisions. Balochistan's candidates will be deliberated upon on 7th December, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions on 8th December and Multan division's candidates on 9th December.

The decision-making for PML-N candidates in Sindh province will take place on 16th December. The meetings will continue, culminating with the meeting regarding the Federal capital, Islamabad, and specific seats on 18th December.