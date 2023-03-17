UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Shehbaz Constitute Punjab, KP Parliamentary Boards: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and its President Shehbaz Sharif had constituted Parliamentary Boards for the upcoming provincial assemblies elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She, in a tweet, said the boards were formed to award party tickets to suitable candidates for contesting Punjab and KP general elections.

The minister also shared notifications on her Twitter handle in this regard.

