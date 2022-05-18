(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Shraif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were deeply concerned over people's problems.

In a tweet, she said the decision regarding petroleum product prices could be taken within a spur of the moment.

Without increasing petroleum product prices, the country's economy would collapse. Imran Khan has left country's economy in tatters by implementing flawed economic policies. He had virtually destroyed the country's economy.