Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Fazlur Rehman to discuss current political situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, along with former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on current political scenario with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Leader of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, along with former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on current political scenario with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Arriving at Rehman's residence in Islamabad, the ex-prime minister extended condolences to Rehman for the loss of his mother-in-law.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari, Ishaq Dar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Engineer Ziaur Rahman attended the meeting.