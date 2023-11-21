Open Menu

Nawaz, Shehbaz Meet Fazlur Rehman To Discuss Current Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Leader of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, along with former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on current political scenario with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F)

Arriving at Rehman's residence in Islamabad, the ex-prime minister extended condolences to Rehman for the loss of his mother-in-law.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari, Ishaq Dar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Engineer Ziaur Rahman attended the meeting.

