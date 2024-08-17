Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said it is a welcome development that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have praised Maryam Nawaz for her excellent performance.

Two prime ministers of Pakistan are appreciating Maryam Nawaz’s work, which is a source of pride and a great honour for her. The achievements that Maryam accomplished in Punjab in just a few months are historic and commendable. She added that Maryam Nawaz has set a record by providing people of Punjab with free basic health facilities with her own resources. The reduction in price of bread is a result of Maryam Nawaz's excellent strategy and planning. The air ambulance service in Punjab is a humanitarian initiative of Maryam Nawaz. Today, inflation in Punjab is relatively lower than in other provinces, and essential goods are within the reach of the common man, she added.

She said the relief on electricity bills is Nawaz Sharif’s gift to the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz is soon going to launch the solar panel and “Apna Ghar, Apni Chhat” projects in Punjab. She has already approved scholarships for 25,000 bright students. All of this is possible due to the leadership and guidance of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Punjab will once again become like it was in 2018 after five years. From 2018 to 2022, Punjab was handed over to the "Pinky, Gogi and Buzdar gang". The information minister said the Buzdar gang and its party set Punjab back by 10 years. Those who are pointing fingers at Maryam Nawaz have corruption stories coming from their own provinces, exposed by their own party members. Members of Ali Amin Gandapur’s own cabinet are themselves exposing his corruption. Maryam Nawaz has proven through her performance in just a few months that she is Nawaz Sharif’s right choice for the chief minister's position.