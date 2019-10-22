Nawaz shifted to Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to Services Hospital from amid tight security for medical checkup, on Monday.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took Nawaz Sharif to the hospital after his health deteriorated. According to hospital sources, Nawaz Sharif's platelet count was low from normal range. A number of PML-N workers were also gathered outside the hospital.