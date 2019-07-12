Nawaz Should be released : Maryam Aurangzeb

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Muslim League Nawaz (N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded that PML(N) Quid Nawaz Sharif punishment should be declared null and void following High Court decision regarding removal of Accountability court judge Arshad Malik .

Reacting to HC decision Maryam Aurangzeb said in a statement ,that HC decision proved that party vice president Maryam Nawaz video evidence was correct.She said that decision against Nawaz Sharif has lost its legal status automatically, therefore, decision against him be nullified..PML (N) spokesperson demanded now Nawaz Sharif should be immediately released.