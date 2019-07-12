UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Should Be Released : Maryam Aurangzeb

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Nawaz Should be released : Maryam Aurangzeb

Muslim League Nawaz (N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded that PML(N) Quid Nawaz Sharif punishment should be declared null and void following High Court decision regarding removal of Accountability court judge Arshad Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Muslim League Nawaz (N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded that PML(N) Quid Nawaz Sharif punishment should be declared null and void following High Court decision regarding removal of Accountability court judge Arshad Malik .

Reacting to HC decision Maryam Aurangzeb said in a statement ,that HC decision proved that party vice president Maryam Nawaz video evidence was correct.She said that decision against Nawaz Sharif has lost its legal status automatically, therefore, decision against him be nullified..PML (N) spokesperson demanded now Nawaz Sharif should be immediately released.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Maryam Aurangzeb July 2019 Muslim Court

Recent Stories

NAB okays inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

7 minutes ago

Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals o ..

3 seconds ago

Putin, Russian SC Discussed Moscow-Kiev Relations ..

5 seconds ago

UK Sending Second Warship to Persian Gulf Amid Ten ..

7 seconds ago

Leading Daesh member reportedly killed in Libya

9 seconds ago

UK Business Secretary Warns No-Deal Brexit to Kill ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.