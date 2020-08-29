UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Should Himself Come Back To Pakistan To Face Cases: Fawad Hussain

Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:35 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should himself come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should himself come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

The investigation should be held about Nawaz Sharif's health condition, whether he was medically fit or ill, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were based on authenticity and should be reached into logical conclusion.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were involved in massive corruption and money laundering and had looted national exchequer ruthlessly.

