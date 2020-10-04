Nawaz should return homeland to face charges: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday asked the convict and absconder former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come back homeland to face all cases as he had deceived and mislead the whole nation and the court regarding his health issues.

The PML-N leader went to abroad to play reprehensible and dirty politics by mocking and attacking the national institutions to amuse by India. No previous ruler had given same remarks against institutions in the past, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister expressed that Nawaz Sharif was speaking the language of our enemy country India by criticizing the judiciary and armed forces, adding he was enjoying luxurious life in UK despite of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued non-bailable arrest warrant of him.

He reiterated that Nawaz Sharif should not make fun of the country's law and Constitution and should return to Pakistan as soon as possible, adding the government had already constituted a parliamentary committee to take gigantic measures to bring him back.

Shibli Faraz said Nawaz Sharif had made illegal properties and assets by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during his regimes and it should be questioned that why he had signed expensive gas and electricity agreements. The previous government had paralyzed the entire system of the country.