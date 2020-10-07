UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Should Return Looted Money, Face Court Cases: Dr Babar

Wed 07th October 2020

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Wednesday said the government was making all out efforts to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Wednesday said the government was making all out efforts to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif should return the looted national exchequer and face the corruption cases.

Replying to a question, he urged the shopkeepers to follow the price control list of edible items to provide relief to the people.

The adviser underlined the need to make functional the price control committees to control the price hike of various commodities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to overcome the challenges being confronting by the country, he added.

