UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Should Surrender Before Court: Dr Babar

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:37 PM

Nawaz should surrender before court: Dr Babar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should surrender in the court authority regarding his corruption cases registered against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should surrender in the court authority regarding his corruption cases registered against him.

The court had granted the bail of Nawaz Sharif to get best medical treatment at abroad, in a contrary, he was enjoying luxurious life there without getting any treatment, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not submitted any medical report of its supreme leader in the court yet, adding action could be taken against him according to Act 86 and 87 to seize his all property and to award other punishments.

He said Nawaz Sharif should voluntarily present his arrest before the Pakistani High Commission in United Kingdom (UK).

"Not getting proper medical treatment at the foreign country is an itself joke with his loyal workers and supporters," he added.

Dr Babar Awan urged Nawaz Sharif to come back to the country to face his all corruption cases registered against him during the previous tenures, adding not a single case had been lodged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against the Sharif family.

He said the opposition parties were making hue and cry over the accountability process, adding Nawaz Sharif had framed accountability system during his previous regime and he had appointed Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal with the consultation of Syed Khursheed Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Syed Khursheed Shah Babar Awan Hue United Kingdom Muslim Family All Government Best Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in ..

8 minutes ago

Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes o ..

9 minutes ago

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

24 minutes ago

Kidnapped girl recovered safe & sound; says AIGP

50 seconds ago

District admin put on toes to cope with possible f ..

52 seconds ago

Chief Minister visits Bacha Khan Hospital

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.