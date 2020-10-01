UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Should Surrender Before Law; Proposes Nadeem Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:35 AM

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem Afzal

Prime Minister's Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said no one was above the law and proposed the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before the courts to face his cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said no one was above the law and proposed the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before the courts to face his cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif should set a precedence for others by presenting himself before the law.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said those who were accused or convicted in any case they should surrender themselves before the law and they should be treated without any discrimination.

He said the National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution and performing its duties independently and without any political interference.

He said opposition's politics was just limited to their leadership instead of taking up public related issues.

He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif "respect to vote" was no more existing as he had always abandoned his party members and workers in difficult time and enjoying a luxurious life abroad.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab government was probing into the matter of doctors reports about Nawaz Sharif.

He said Nawaz Sharif 's speeches had the same objectives so as Altaf Hussain and asked the quarters concerned to also ban him on media.

To another query, he said the government and opposition should sit together for bringing judiciary reforms in the country.

