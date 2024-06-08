Open Menu

Nawaz Slams PTI Government Policies For Record-high Inflation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Nawaz slams PTI government policies for record-high inflation

Nawaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)on Saturday condemned the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for driving inflation to record highs, significantly harming the livelihoods of Pakistan's poor, and undermining democracy

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Nawaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)on Saturday condemned the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for driving inflation to record highs, significantly harming the livelihoods of Pakistan's poor, and undermining democracy

Addressing PML-N parliamentary meeting in Murree, Nawaz Sharif asked PTI founder Imran Khan not to blame PML-N for damaging democracy, emphasizing that his party was not responsible for that.

Nawaz Sharif stated that he is not someone who holds onto malice, enmity, or seeks revenge against others.

The PML-N president mentioned being threatened to have his prison cell's AC removed during Khan's tenure but emphasized he doesn't believe in political vengeance. He added that he hasn't dwelled on it, noting Khan's current incarceration.

Without taking Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s name, Nawaz said he always behaved like an angry man

The former three-time prime minister called for an investigation into the actions of individuals throughout the country's history.

He referred to the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed with former premier Benazir Bhutto of the PPP, emphasizing that both parties had agreed to uphold democratic principles and honor the people's mandate, which he described as integral to the essence of democracy.

Nawaz commended the Federal and Punjab governments led by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for achieving a significant reduction in inflation.

He emphasized the importance of lowering energy tariffs and highlighted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam's role in reducing flour prices, noting a consistent decrease in food costs.

Nawaz praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for diligently striving to provide relief to the masses, emphasizing this as a Primary goal of the ruling PML-N.

Reflecting on his tenure, he remembered leaving the government after resolving power outages and significantly reducing electricity tariffs.

Nawaz also admired Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a remarkable individual who showed courage during imprisonment and steadfastly supported him through challenging times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Murree Democracy Threatened Man Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

2 minutes ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

2 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

6 minutes ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

6 minutes ago
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

7 minutes ago
 Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakista ..

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..

7 minutes ago
 Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Paki ..

Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024

7 minutes ago
 PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

6 minutes ago
 Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Speci ..

Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan