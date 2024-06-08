Nawaz Slams PTI Government Policies For Record-high Inflation
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Nawaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)on Saturday condemned the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for driving inflation to record highs, significantly harming the livelihoods of Pakistan's poor, and undermining democracy
Addressing PML-N parliamentary meeting in Murree, Nawaz Sharif asked PTI founder Imran Khan not to blame PML-N for damaging democracy, emphasizing that his party was not responsible for that.
Nawaz Sharif stated that he is not someone who holds onto malice, enmity, or seeks revenge against others.
The PML-N president mentioned being threatened to have his prison cell's AC removed during Khan's tenure but emphasized he doesn't believe in political vengeance. He added that he hasn't dwelled on it, noting Khan's current incarceration.
Without taking Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s name, Nawaz said he always behaved like an angry man.
The former three-time prime minister called for an investigation into the actions of individuals throughout the country's history.
He referred to the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed with former premier Benazir Bhutto of the PPP, emphasizing that both parties had agreed to uphold democratic principles and honor the people's mandate, which he described as integral to the essence of democracy.
Nawaz commended the Federal and Punjab governments led by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for achieving a significant reduction in inflation.
He emphasized the importance of lowering energy tariffs and highlighted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam's role in reducing flour prices, noting a consistent decrease in food costs.
Nawaz praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for diligently striving to provide relief to the masses, emphasizing this as a Primary goal of the ruling PML-N.
Reflecting on his tenure, he remembered leaving the government after resolving power outages and significantly reducing electricity tariffs.
Nawaz also admired Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a remarkable individual who showed courage during imprisonment and steadfastly supported him through challenging times.
