Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next general elections

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif tasked some party leaders to prepare for the next general elections, the sources said on Thursday.

They said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited London thrice in a month recently and had come back after discussing the matter with Nawaz Sharif.

The sources said that Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Javed Latif were also present there in the meeting. The leaders of the coalition parties also held meeting with the PML-N Supremo, they added.

On other hand, the majority of the PML-N leaders opposed leaving the government before completing the tenure.

Their reaction also came after recent consultation between the top leaders in London.

The sources said that it was decided that the party would not leave the government until it was being forced to do so.

“The party will not quit the government unless a coalition partner leaves or for any other reason,” they said adding that it was agreed that if PML-N was not allowed to run the affairs then it would be easy for them to build a narrative that they were not allowed to work and go into masses with it.