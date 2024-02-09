Open Menu

Nawaz To Address Victory Once Final Results Obtained, Says Maryam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:17 PM

The PML-N senior vice-president alleges that last night, deliberate misinformation was spread by a section of the media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that once the final results from certain Constituencies are obtained, Nawaz Sharif would address the victory.

Taking to X, Maryam Nawaz alleged that last night, deliberate misinformation was spread by a section of the media. Alhamdulillah, the Muslim League-N is emerging as the largest party in both the center and Punjab. We await some results. As soon as the final results are obtained, Nawaz Sharif will head to the headquarters of the Muslim League-N to address the victory.

Similarly, former Federal Finance Minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that independent candidates have contacted the PML-N; independent candidates would join any party within 72 hours.

Dar said that people are contacting them for inclusivity; according to the constitution, independent candidates had to join a party within 72 hours.

He said that if independent candidates do not join the party, they would not get specific seats. He said that Nawaz Sharif had said that even if there is a majority, they would go with other parties, claiming that the success of independent candidates (N) in Punjab is not close.

Ishaq Dar said that the PPP had the ability to control independent candidates of his father.

In response to a question, Dar said, “Neither am I responsible for asking for demands nor will I take them now; the party will decide,”.

He answered a question saying that there should not have been a delay in the results, but how do they complain, all day mobile phones were off.

He said that the Election Commission should explain the delay in results, pointing out that they are hopeful to form a government in Punjab and at the federal level.

