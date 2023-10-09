Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Advisor Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif will have protective bail on arrival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Advisor Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif will have protective bail on arrival.

The PML-N will file protective bail for the Ex-Prime Minister who is scheduled to reach his hometown on the 21st of October, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leader will appear before the court for hearing the cases, he said. In reply to a question about preparation for Nawaz Sharif, he said all necessary arrangements have been made to welcome the Ex-Prime Minister in Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign and win the general elections with a majority of votes, he said.