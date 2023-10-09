Open Menu

Nawaz To Avail Protective Bail On Arrival: Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Advisor Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif will have protective bail on arrival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Advisor Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif will have protective bail on arrival.

The PML-N will file protective bail for the Ex-Prime Minister who is scheduled to reach his hometown on the 21st of October, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leader will appear before the court for hearing the cases, he said. In reply to a question about preparation for Nawaz Sharif, he said all necessary arrangements have been made to welcome the Ex-Prime Minister in Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign and win the general elections with a majority of votes, he said.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead October Muslim TV All Court

Recent Stories

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

2 minutes ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

9 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

9 minutes ago
 Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

3 minutes ago
 PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior t ..

PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior to winter season

2 minutes ago
Interactive session held for Pakistani students in ..

Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

23 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

39 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

41 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic ..

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

42 minutes ago
 Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian peopl ..

Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian people

40 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental hea ..

UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental health care

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan