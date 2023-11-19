Open Menu

Nawaz To Be Next PM, Claims Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that her party’s Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister after February 8 elections.

Addressing a press conference here at the party secretariat, she said only free and fair election was solution to the challenges being faced by the country. The former information minister said her party’s political opponents knew it well that Nawaz Sharif would become the prime minister for the fourth time, adding that the PML-N’s manifesto would be provision of relief to people.

About her PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal in the Ashiana Housing Scheme reference by a Lahore accountability court, she said the former prime minister was vindicated once again. Marriyum said Shehbaz showed loyalty with his brother and faced various fake corruption cases.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the country through deliberate failure of the result transmission system (RTS) in the 2018 elections.

“Today’s youth must know what kind of game was played and the people had to bear the brunt of it,” said the PML-N leader. She added that a game was played with the opposition and the system of the country. Pakistan, after a tumultuous five years, was approaching one of the most crucial general elections of its history, which are set to take place on February 8 next year.

To a question about the recent statement of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on elections, the PML-N leader said his statement about transparent elections was encouraging. The senior politician, in a statement, said he believed that the country was moving towards transparent elections. He also expressed confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

