Nawaz To Clear Position For Targeting PM's Number Through Israeli Spyware: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 07:37 PM

Nawaz to clear position for targeting PM's number through Israeli spyware: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that targeting a phone number which was earlier in use of Prime Minister Imran Khan through Israel spyware, was very embarrassing, for which, Nawaz Sharif and Marryum Safdar would have to answerable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that targeting a phone number which was earlier in use of Prime Minister Imran Khan through Israel spyware, was very embarrassing, for which, Nawaz Sharif and Marryum Safdar would have to answerable.

Addressing a press conference here at circuit house, he said the number was targeted when Imran Khan was an opposition leader and raising voice on corruption scandals and Panama Leaks.

He said that it was the Nawas' history of hacking numbers of politicians, judges, generals, heads of intelligence agencies etc.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Modi had deep rooted friendship, adding that when Modi was getting hacked numbers in his country, in Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif helped Modi for hacking numbers of opposition.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had refused to meet Hurriyat leaders as a result of friendship with Modi.

The minister said that investigation was underway and many characters involved in malware would be exposed.

Why only Imran Khan's number was malware but not of any one from other political parties? Farrukhquestioned.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif would have to clear his position on the issue.

