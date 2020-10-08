Nawaz to commit contempt of court if returns not to Pakistan: Dr Farogh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not come back to the country, it would be the contempt of court orders.

The government was making all out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

In that regard, British government was being approached through diplomatic channels, he added.

He said there was no political case against the PML-N leader as he was disqualified in Panama case during his own tenure.

Nawaz Sharif was in stable condition that was why; he was pro-actively taking part in political activities to halt the accountability process against him, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to proceed abroad for treatment on the basis of medical reports and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor in the particular case.