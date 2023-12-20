Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on Wednesday said that PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would contest the election from National Assembly constituency NA-15 Mansehra

MANSEHRA,

Talking to the media outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Mansehra after obtaining nomination papers, he expressed the optimism Nawaz Sharif would become the prime minister for fourth time.

He said his party had a comprehensive plan to address the 24-year deprivation of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that Muqam would be the next KP chief minister.

Highlighting the achievements of Shehbaz Sharif's 16-month government, Safdar said a Rs 32 billion project was initiated during his visit to Kohat.

Safdar said the PML-N, if voted to power, would establish IT universities, besides the construction of 500-bed hospitals in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, connecting the motorway to Zeran from Khyber, and initiating the Indus Highway from Karachi to Hayatabad- Afghan border.

He said Maryam Nawaz would contest elections from two Constituencies, and claimed that the next Punjab chief minister would also hail from Mansehra.