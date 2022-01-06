Nawaz to face imprisonment after arriving from London: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had no health issue, would face imprisonment on his return from London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had no health issue, would face imprisonment on his return from London.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader should return Pakistan and face the corruption and money laundering cases filed against him during last regimes.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's proposed long march towards Islamabad, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party leader would get nothing from the move as he would have to return 'empty handed' from the Federal Capital.

He made it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of the so-called long marches of both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and the PPP.

To a question about the Tiger Force, he said the youth force had been established sometime back to help mitigate the sufferings of poor people due to the multiple challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.