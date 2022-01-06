UrduPoint.com

Nawaz To Face Imprisonment After Arriving From London: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Nawaz to face imprisonment after arriving from London: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had no health issue, would face imprisonment on his return from London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had no health issue, would face imprisonment on his return from London.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader should return Pakistan and face the corruption and money laundering cases filed against him during last regimes.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's proposed long march towards Islamabad, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party leader would get nothing from the move as he would have to return 'empty handed' from the Federal Capital.

He made it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of the so-called long marches of both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and the PPP.

To a question about the Tiger Force, he said the youth force had been established sometime back to help mitigate the sufferings of poor people due to the multiple challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Long March London Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

5 minutes ago
 Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakh ..

Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Yerevan Allows Armenian Forces to Participate in P ..

Yerevan Allows Armenian Forces to Participate in Peacekeeping Mission in Kazakhs ..

5 minutes ago
 Serbian Foreign Ministry Makes Representation to A ..

Serbian Foreign Ministry Makes Representation to Australian Envoy Over Djokovic

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed's murde ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield as US Special E ..

Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield as US Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.