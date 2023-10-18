Open Menu

Nawaz To Give Economic Plan To Nation On Oct 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Former Interior Minister and president of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, said that ex-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would give the economic plan to the nation upon his return to the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Former Interior Minister and president of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, said that ex-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would give the economic plan to the nation upon his return to the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a worker convention in the city on Wednesday.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif was coming back to steer the country out of crises. He urged the nation to trust PML Supremo once again for the betterment of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) would wake up the whole nation on October 21, and it would not only be a public gathering but a commitment to uplift the country. Former Federal minister Abdul Rahman Kanju said that the whole nation was pinning hope on Nawaz Sharif.

