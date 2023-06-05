UrduPoint.com

Nawaz To Lead PML-N Campaign For Next General Elections: Minister For Interior Rana Sana Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the campaign for the next general elections, scheduled in October this year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had made the request to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to lead the campaign for the general elections so that the party could register a win in the polls with a thumping victory.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could be divided into three groups, to be led by different leaders. Commenting on court cases of Imran Khan, he said Imran's party was guilty of committing crimes during the May 9 mayhem, and the government would take action as per the law of this country.

The PTI leaders, including Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had been found guilty of May 9 incidents, he added.

