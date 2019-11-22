UrduPoint.com
Nawaz To Pay Back Looted Money, Face Corruption Cases On Returning Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:10 PM

Nawaz to pay back looted money, face corruption cases on returning Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif would pay back looted money and face the corruption cases after returning Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif would pay back looted money and face the corruption cases after returning Pakistan.

The present government had granted permission to the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds and court orders, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

In reply to a question regarding grant of remission to other inmates languishing in jails, he said the elements touching the age of 65, the decision might be taken in favour of them on medical grounds. About Asif Ali Zardari's ailing health condition, he said that former President was enjoying the best medical treatment in the hospital. Farrukh Habib said that national accountability bureau (NAB), had arrested the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari on corruption and money laundering charges.

To another question, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been responsible for inflation.

He added that the leaders had borrowed the heavy loans during their period of tenures of government.

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power, had taken hard decisions for improving economy and streamlining the system, he claimed. He said that incumbent government had successfully managed to reduce the current account deficit within a few months.

He further stated that stock exchange and other economic indicators were showing upward trend due to better policies of the present government.

