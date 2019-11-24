UrduPoint.com
Nawaz To Pay Back Looted Money, Face Corruption Cases: Parliamentary Secy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return the looted money and face the corruption cases after completing medical tests from abroad.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib while talking to a private news channel program.

The government had granted permission to Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds and as per the court orders, he said adding the former premier would have to face the corruption cases after returning Pakistan from abroad.

About Asif Ali Zardari's ailing health, he said the former president had been enjoying best medical facilities in the hospital.

He said national accountability bureau (NAB), had arrested the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, on corruption and money laundering charges.

To another question about price hike, he said the leaders of PPP and PML-N had been responsible for inflation because they had borrowed heavy loans during their period of tenures.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, had managed to reduce current account deficit.

Farrukh Habib said pakistan stock exchange and other sectors were showing positive results due to better policies of PTI government.

