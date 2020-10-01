UrduPoint.com
Nawaz To Pay Honor Of Court Orders: Farogh Naseem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Nawaz to pay honor of court orders: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should pay respect to court orders and return to Pakistan for facing court cases.

Nawaz Sharif, left the country to enjoy medical treatment in London on court orders, he said while talking to a private news channel programme.

Former prime minister's health was quite well in London, and he should honor the court orders, he added.

In reply to a question, he said British courts had great respect for Pakistani courts.

The minister said the Pakistan's government could present the court orders before the authorities concerned in United Kingdom so that Nawaz Sharif could be brought back in a proper manner.

