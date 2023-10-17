Nawaz to restore the dignity of vote: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Former Federal Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Nawaz Sharif will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time by restoring the dignity of the vote.

He expressed these views while addressing a worker convention organized by Union Council Rangpura in a local marquee last night. He said that a large number of workers will reach Lahore on October 21 to welcome Nawaz Sharif. "In the 2018 elections, the dignity of the vote was violated, but now Nawaz Sharif will restore the dignity of the vote by becoming the Prime Minister," he added.

The former minister said that the enthusiasm of the people was telling that the leader who changed the destiny of Pakistan is coming again as the prime minister. He said that whenever former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came, he stabilized the country's economy.

Asif said that a corrupt government which was imposed on the country and the nation for the last four years came to power through the backdoor and was removed democratically. "Then Shahbaz Sharif ruled for fourteen months, which I witnessed. During this period of power, it seemed that the government will end anytime, but despite this, it was Shahbaz Sharif's job to take so many parties together.

He said that inflation is on the rise now, "but we are determined to bringing the country out of darkness. Nawaz Sharif will come back and reduce inflation and there will be improvement gradually. With the return of Nawaz Sharif, the economy will also improve. "

He said that Nawaz Sharif had ended loadshedding and terrorism from the country. "I strongly believe that Nawaz Sharif will take over the leadership of the country's construction and development journey which he started and he would definitely reach the destination. Asif said that what happened on 9th May had never happened or seen. "Benazir Bhutto was martyred, Nawaz Sharif was exiled, but no one thought like 9th May."

He said that few days were left for Nawaz Sharif's return and his fans ere busy preparing for his grand welcome saying that the passion of love for Nawaz Sharif's is alive and will remain alive. "Even the exile of Nawaz Sharif could not end his love from the hearts of the people and despite oppression, Nawaz Sharif and his workers are still standing like a rock," he added.

He said that the judiciary had started a new journey and justice was being seen.