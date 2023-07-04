Nawaz to return by August: Saud

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former senator, Chaudhary Saud Majeed has said that former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would return back to Pakistan in August.

Talking to media persons here, he said that had held a meeting with the PML-N chief and former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed party affairs with him. "The PML-N has made arrangements to accord a warm welcome to the party chief and ex-premier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan which is likely in next month of August," he said.

He said that on his return, the former prime minister himself would command the party campaign to contest in upcoming general elections.

Replying to a question about the seat adjustment with the allied political parties, he said that PML-N did not take any decision in this regard so far. "The decision for seat adjustment in upcoming general elections is yet to be taken," he said.

He said that important and notable political personalities would join PML-N soon. "PML-N will clean sweep in general elections and win general elections as largest political party of the country," he said.