Nawaz To Return Pakistan For Restoring Country's Prosperity: Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Nawaz to return Pakistan for restoring country's prosperity: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to restore prosperity for the people of the country.

Pakistan under visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif had always made progress, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

Meanwhile, commenting on the possible return of Ishaq Dar, he said, the former finance minister was returning to Pakistan to revive the economic activities and boost the business sector.

The PML (N), he said, had a long history of struggle for upholding the constitution and the rule of the law of the country.

The PML-N, he said, had learned from the past mistakes. The whole nation was recalling gigantic projects completed by the leadership of PML (N), said Javed Latif.

In reply to a question, he said the PML-N would continue work for the welfare of masses.

