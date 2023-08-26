Open Menu

Nawaz To Return Pakistan In October: Shehbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October.

Speaking to the media, Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N President, said that the senior leadership after intensive deliberations here decided that Nawaz Sharif would be in Pakistan in October to lead the party's election campaign.

Flanked by Nawaz Sharif and others, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the former prime minister Imran Khan had ruined the economy, besides straining diplomatic relations with other countries.

He said that the assemblies were dissolved in accordance with the law, and now the responsibility rested with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections in a free and fair manner. The PML-N would fully backed the ECP as a political party in discharging its duties, he added.

