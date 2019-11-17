UrduPoint.com
Nawaz To Travel For Treatment Abroad On Tuesday: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad on Tuesday: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League (N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that party Quaid Nawaz Sharif will travel for treatment abroad on Tuesday, November 19.

In a statement, Marriyum said the air ambulance will arrive on Tuesday morning to transport Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz will initially be shifted to the United Kingdom where doctors will analyze his condition and decide if he would be treated there or moved to a different country.

She said the doctors were in consultation to adopt the best treatment to make Nawaz Sharif medically fit for the journey. She said they were in the process of administering high potency steroids to raise and stabilize his platelet count.

The doctors were also striving to keep his blood pressure, blood sugar and other vitals as close to normal as possible, she added.

Marriyum requested the nation to continue praying for Nawaz's safe travel and speedy recovery.

