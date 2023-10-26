Nawaz to work for ending poverty, lifting economy: Asif

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif after winning the elections will work to end poverty and lift the economy of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif after winning the elections will work to end poverty and lift the economy of this country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the PML-N Chief in his recent address to the public had made a commitment to the nation to streamline the system with the support of national institutions. The PML-N Chief had a strong desire to settle down all issues of this country, he said. We cannot achieve progress without the assistance of national institutions, he stressed.

Commenting on a level playing field for PML-N, he said Nawaz Sharif had sacrificed a lot for this nation. In reply to a question about the next elections, he said the PML-N is fully prepared for winning the general elections being held in January next year. He said that PML-N will form the government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. To a question about the agenda of PML-N, he said, "We are committed to flush out terrorism, poverty, and inflation."