Nawaz Unlikely To Return To Pakistan, Says Shujaat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was unlikely to return to the country and claims of party-workers about latter's return were mere talk

In a statement issued here, he said it was quite amusing to hear of Nawaz's return from the mouth of those who were candidates of premiership of the country, adding that it was time to put such idle talk aside and focus on public service.

"We talk of the guaranty of his return but one should not forget that there is no guarantee of life or death of a person," he said, adding that only God has knowledge of future.

Shujaat said it was time for the government and the allies to get rid of such talk and focus on the serving the masses, adding that 2022 was the year to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The former prime minister said he would ask his parliamentarians to back the leader or party who came up with a tangible plan in the parliament to overcome dearness in the country, adding that all made hue and cry of dearness but o no one had come up with a plan to control it yet.

