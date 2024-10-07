Nawaz Urges Collective Action To End Bloodshed In Palestine
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) President of Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday urged Islamic nations to devise a collective strategy for decisive action to stop the bloodshed in Palestine.
Addressing an all-parties conference on Palestine at the Presidency, he said that Islamic countries hold significant influence, which they should use. Otherwise, they will be mere spectators to the massacre of their mothers, daughters, and children.
He said that the government should contact the Islamic community after preparing recommendations for an effective role in the Palestine conflict, reflecting the nation's desire to contribute decisively. The former prime minister said that the people wanted Pakistan's leadership to decide regarding the Palestine issue. Actions should be taken quickly in this regard, keeping silent about Palestine is an insult to humanity.
Pakistan will stand by the people of Palestine and continue to do so in the future, as remaining silent in the face of Israeli aggression is a failure of humanity.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated that the atrocities committed by Israel are unlike anything seen elsewhere, yet many still do not recognize it as a humanitarian crisis.
He urged world powers to reconsider their behavior and support for Israel.
The situation in Palestine is extremely dire. Israel disregards United Nations resolutions passed over time, and the UN appears helpless, unable to enforce its own resolutions. He added that the United Nations shows no concern over its failure to implement its resolutions, including those concerning Occupied Kashmir.
Nawaz Sharif said: “ We have not seen such atrocities anywhere in the world that Israel is doing, still many countries do not consider it a humanitarian problem.”
He said that the Palestinians do not have any equipment, they do not even have an army. He said that Israel's worst brutality against Palestinians continues, and Palestinian buildings have turned into ruins.
Nawaz Sharif appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for effectively raising the issue of Palestine in the United Nations General Assembly.
