Nawaz vows to bring country back on development track if voted to power

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday vowed that he would bring back the country on the track of development after his party was voted to power on February 8 along with removing the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Addressing a big public gathering in connection of 2024 election, Nawaz said the time had come to restart the development works from where the same were left uncompleted in 2017.

He criticized the poor performance of the party that came into power with the slogan of 'change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa', which had done nothing for the people of the province during its 10-year rule.

The three times prime minister said putting the country again on the path to progress and prosperity would be a difficult challenge, but the PML-N had the ability to put it on road to progress and development.

Nawaz Sharif said that a network of motorways including Hazara Motorway were built by his government that promoted tourism and opened the entire Hazara Division for investment.

Besides construction of the motorways, he said, load-shedding was eliminated with gas and electricity provided to domestic and industrial consumers at affordable rates.

He said that a large number of people were provided jobs during the tenure of last PML-N government.

"In Pakistan, there was no price hike during his tenure as prime minister and all essential services and commodities including bread, vegetables and edible items were available to people at reasonable rates," he said.

"Had I not been ousted in 2017 there would have been an international standard airport at Mansehra today, besides train service from Mansehra to Islamabad and Muzafarabad in Azad Kashmir," he added.

Nawaz pledged that he would construct an airport and medical college in Mansehra if the PML-N would form a government after wining the elections.

The public meeting was also addressed by PMLN Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz and KP President Amir Muqam besides others.

PML-N Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her address, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an important province of Pakistan and it's people could not afford experiences of "political jugglers" any more.

She urged the KP people not to give the future of their children into wrong hands, and elect honest and committed leaders with the ability to address their problems swiftly.

Maryam recalled that a political party that had come to power with the slogan of "change" failed to deliver. It had trumpeted the billion Trees Afforestration Project during its 10 years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but on ground where were those trees, she asked.

Maryam said that Hazara was the PML-N's stronghold, and it people would vote for all its candidates from the division.

She said her party after coming to power would accelerate the pace of economic development and provide relief to the poor and and under-privileged.

PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam also addressed the meeting.

APP/fam-hqz